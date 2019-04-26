Aerial view of Mirissa and the coast of Sri Lanka

Aerial view of Mirissa and the coast of Sri Lanka.

Three Explosions Rock Kalmunai, Sri Lanka, Police Op Underway

April 26, 2019

The explosions take place just days after a massive terrorist attack in Colombo, leaving 253 people dead and over 500 injured. Colombo launched a massive security operation in the wake of the tragedy and imposed curfews and deployed an extra 1,000 troops to the capital.

According to News1st media outlet, citing an army representative, three explosions have occurred in the city of Kalmunai in eastern Sri Lanka.

Local media reports, citing police, that the suspects blew themselves up at the begining of a major gunfight when security personnel, including the military, attempted to raid a location believed to have been used for the manufacture of suicide vests.

