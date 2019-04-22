Entertainment venue in Pattaya

Entertainment venue in Pattaya. Photo: Aleksandr Zykov / flickr.

Pattaya

Algerian man arrested over pickpocketing of foreign tourists in Pattaya

By TN / April 22, 2019

An Algerian man has been arrested in Pattaya for allegedly pickpocketing two Korean tourists and a Chinese tourist in the seaside city late last month.

Pattaya police chief Pol Colonel Prawit Chorseng held a press conference on Monday to announce the arrest of Toufik Melki, 50, over the weekend.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

Share this article


Tags: , ,

Recommended for you

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close