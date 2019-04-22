Algerian man arrested over pickpocketing of foreign tourists in Pattaya





An Algerian man has been arrested in Pattaya for allegedly pickpocketing two Korean tourists and a Chinese tourist in the seaside city late last month.

Pattaya police chief Pol Colonel Prawit Chorseng held a press conference on Monday to announce the arrest of Toufik Melki, 50, over the weekend.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

Share this article

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.



