Algerian man arrested over pickpocketing of foreign tourists in Pattaya

An Algerian man has been arrested in Pattaya for allegedly pickpocketing two Korean tourists and a Chinese tourist in the seaside city late last month.
Pattaya police chief Pol Colonel Prawit Chorseng held a press conference on Monday to announce the arrest of Toufik Melki, 50, over the weekend.
Full story: The Nation
By The Nation
