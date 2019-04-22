Fire ravages Hua Hin resort: all tourists, staff safe





PRACHUAP KHIRI KHAN: Fire engulfed four villas at a famous resort in Hua Hin district, but all staff members and guests are safe.

The fire at Dhevan Dara Resort and Spa started at 11.40am on Sunday. The fire appeared to have started in a patch of weeds outside the compound. A guest villa close to the fence then caught fire, and the blaze spread to three other villas, according to hotel staff and the Phetkasem Hua Hin rescue volunteer unit.

Full story: Bangkok Post

CHAIWAT SATYAEM

BANGKOK POST

Share this article

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.



