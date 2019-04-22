Thai fire engine and firefighters

Fire ravages Hua Hin resort: all tourists, staff safe

PRACHUAP KHIRI KHAN: Fire engulfed four villas at a famous resort in Hua Hin district, but all staff members and guests are safe.

The fire at Dhevan Dara Resort and Spa started at 11.40am on Sunday. The fire appeared to have started in a patch of weeds outside the compound. A guest villa close to the fence then caught fire, and the blaze spread to three other villas, according to hotel staff and the Phetkasem Hua Hin rescue volunteer unit.

