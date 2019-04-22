Freak storm damages 1,000 houses, causes power outage in Chiang Mai





About 1,000 houses were damaged by gusty wind and ten districts were blacked out for several hours when a freak rain storm struck the northern province of Chiang Mai on Saturday.

According to the provincial public disaster prevention and mitigation office, the worst-hit district was Hang Don where many houses had their roofs blown off by the gale-force wind which also downed many power poles causing power outage which lasted for several hours. About a dozen cars also sustained damage from falling debris.

By Thai PBS World

