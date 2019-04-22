Luang Phor Chuan road in Karon Beach, Phuket

Luang Phor Chuan road in Karon Beach, Phuket. Photo: Tatters / flickr.

Phuket

New Zealand man, 57, found dead on road in Karon

By TN / April 22, 2019

PHUKET: Police investigating the death of a New Zealand man whose body was found on Patak Rd in Karon early this morning (Apr 22) believe that his motorbike was not struck by any other vehicle, leading to his fatal fall on the road.

Karon Police were notified of the man lying on the road, and his Honda motorbike lying nearby near the entrance to Patak Rd Soi 12, at 1am, said Capt Ekkachai Siri of the Phuket Tourist Police.

By The Phuket News

