New Zealand man, 57, found dead on road in Karon





PHUKET: Police investigating the death of a New Zealand man whose body was found on Patak Rd in Karon early this morning (Apr 22) believe that his motorbike was not struck by any other vehicle, leading to his fatal fall on the road.

Karon Police were notified of the man lying on the road, and his Honda motorbike lying nearby near the entrance to Patak Rd Soi 12, at 1am, said Capt Ekkachai Siri of the Phuket Tourist Police.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

By The Phuket News

Share this article

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.



