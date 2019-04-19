People warned to avoid out-door activities due to high temperatures





Thailand’s Meteorological Department has warned people to avoid out-door activities due to the current high temperatures, which are forecast to exceed 43 degrees Celsius today in several northern provinces.

They are also advised to stay clear of big trees, poorly-erected structures or large billboards because of freak summer storms and strong winds caused by a low pressure cell over the northern part of the country.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

Share this article

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.



