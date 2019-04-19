Isuzu ELF 150 with water bottles

Isuzu ELF 150 with water bottles. Photo: Mattes.

News

People warned to avoid out-door activities due to high temperatures

By TN / April 19, 2019

Thailand’s Meteorological Department has warned people to avoid out-door activities due to the current high temperatures, which are forecast to exceed 43 degrees Celsius today in several northern provinces.

They are also advised to stay clear of big trees, poorly-erected structures or large billboards because of freak summer storms and strong winds caused by a low pressure cell over the northern part of the country.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

Share this article


Tags: , ,

Recommended for you

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close