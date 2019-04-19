HealthMin Defends 80 Kmph Speed Limit on Ambulances





BANGKOK — The Ministry of Public Health on Friday said a speed limit of 80 kmph for ambulances is an appropriate measure to promote safety.

Ministry secretary Prapon Tangsrikertikul said the cap will reduce accidents caused by speeding. The regulation will only be applied to ambulances used to transport patients, while ambulances responding to emergency calls are exempted.

Full story: khaosodenglish.com

By Teeranai Charuvastra

Khaosod English

Share this article

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.



