HealthMin Defends 80 Kmph Speed Limit on Ambulances

By TN / April 19, 2019

BANGKOK — The Ministry of Public Health on Friday said a speed limit of 80 kmph for ambulances is an appropriate measure to promote safety.

Ministry secretary Prapon Tangsrikertikul said the cap will reduce accidents caused by speeding. The regulation will only be applied to ambulances used to transport patients, while ambulances responding to emergency calls are exempted.

By Teeranai Charuvastra
Khaosod English

