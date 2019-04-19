Takua Pa District, Phang Nga

Takua Pa District in Phang Nga. Photo: mohigan.

Australian stabbed 12 times trying to protect Thai woman

By TN / April 19, 2019

PHANG NGA: An Australian man is recovering in hospital after he was stabbed multiple times following an altercation at a bar in Phang Nga in the early hours of Thursday morning (Apr 18).

Maj Charan Srisarak of Khao Lak Police Station, who was notified of the incident at about 12:50am, explained that investigations revealed that the suspect, 24-year-old Chanin Intharong, had parked his motorbike outside Monster’s Bar in Khao Lak as the bar was preparing to close.

By Tanyaluk Sakoot
The Phuket News

