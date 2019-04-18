Highway 22 at Amphoe Phanna Nikhom, Sakhon Nakhon

Highway 22 at Amphoe Phanna Nikhom, Sakhon Nakhon. Photo: Hdamm.

News

Songkran road toll down, zero deaths in 4 provinces

By TN / April 18, 2019

There were fewer road accidents, deaths and injuries during the seven-day safety campaign for this year’s Songkran holiday, which closed on Wednesday night.

The so-called seven dangerous days, from April 11 to Wednesday, saw 3,338 accidents reported, a 10% decline on the same campaign last year. There were 386 road fatalities (down 7.7%) and another 3,442 people injured (down 11.7%).

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

