Songkran road toll down, zero deaths in 4 provinces

There were fewer road accidents, deaths and injuries during the seven-day safety campaign for this year’s Songkran holiday, which closed on Wednesday night.
The so-called seven dangerous days, from April 11 to Wednesday, saw 3,338 accidents reported, a 10% decline on the same campaign last year. There were 386 road fatalities (down 7.7%) and another 3,442 people injured (down 11.7%).
Full story: Bangkok Post
BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS
