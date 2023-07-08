Pattaya Woman Demands Someone to take Financial Responsibility after Crashing Her Car into Construction Site

Second Road in Pattaya.

A college student in Pattaya is demanding someone to take financial responsibility after she crashed her sedan into a road construction site on Threpprasit Road.

The victim, 20-year-old Ms. Areeya Sansuk, revealed to The Pattaya News that she crashed her sedan on Threpprasit Road around midnight on July 4th. She said she was driving a Honda City sedan and was totally unaware of the roadwork taking place in the area.

By Tanakorn Panyadee
The Pattaya News

