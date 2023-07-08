Pattaya Woman Demands Someone to take Financial Responsibility after Crashing Her Car into Construction Site
A college student in Pattaya is demanding someone to take financial responsibility after she crashed her sedan into a road construction site on Threpprasit Road.
Smashed and Furious: Filipino Customs Crush Luxury Cars With Bulldozer
The victim, 20-year-old Ms. Areeya Sansuk, revealed to The Pattaya News that she crashed her sedan on Threpprasit Road around midnight on July 4th. She said she was driving a Honda City sedan and was totally unaware of the roadwork taking place in the area.
Full story: thepattayanews.com
By Tanakorn Panyadee
The Pattaya News
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.
Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.