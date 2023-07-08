Pattaya Woman Demands Someone to take Financial Responsibility after Crashing Her Car into Construction Site









A college student in Pattaya is demanding someone to take financial responsibility after she crashed her sedan into a road construction site on Threpprasit Road.

Smashed and Furious: Filipino Customs Crush Luxury Cars With Bulldozer

The victim, 20-year-old Ms. Areeya Sansuk, revealed to The Pattaya News that she crashed her sedan on Threpprasit Road around midnight on July 4th. She said she was driving a Honda City sedan and was totally unaware of the roadwork taking place in the area.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Tanakorn Panyadee

The Pattaya News

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





