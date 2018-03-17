Smashed and Furious: Filipino Customs Crush Luxury Cars With Bulldozer

The government of the Philippines has destroyed 14 luxury cars with an excavator and a bulldozer as part of its “condemnation and public destruction of contraband vehicles” program. But that’s just tip of the iceberg.

Among the destroyed cars are a Maserati Quattroporte, a BMW B12 Alpina, a Porsche 911 GT3, a BMW Z1 as well as an Opel Manta, a Renault R5 and a coupe version of the Mercedes-Benz G-Klasse. The cars were imported into the Philippines from South Korea and Japan in 2014, despite a government ban on importing used cars. The total cost of the 14 destroyed cars was some 27 million Philippine pesos, or roughly $517,700.

But those 14 were only the beginning: after this display, a whopping 841 captured smuggled cars were destroyed. The destruction ceremony took place in Port Irene, Cagayan province, according to RTVM.

Full story: sputniknews.com

Sputnik International