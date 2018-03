PRACHUAP KHIRI KHAN: Part of the tourist district of Hua Hin has been declared a red rabies zone after an elderly man was found to have died from the viral disease after being infected by a cat bite.

Dr Surin Suebsueng, health chief of Prachuap Khiri Khan, said the 61-year-old man was bitten by a cat two months ago and had not sought vaccination afterwards. He died at Hua Hin Hospital on Wednesday night.

Full story: Bangkok Post

CHAIWAT SATYAEM

BANGKOK POST