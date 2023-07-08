Pita Has Enough Support from Senate: MFP Deputy Leader









BANGKOK, July 7 (TNA) – Move Forward Party’s prime minister candidate Pita Limjaroenrat has enough support from the upper house to become the next prime minister but additional support needs to be sought in case senators change their mind during the vote in the joint sitting of parliament on July 13, said MFP deputy leader Sirikanya Tansakul.

After many senators changed their stance, saying they decided not to vote for Mr. Pita to become the new prime minister, Sirikanya said this could happen and the MFP had prepared for this possibility.

