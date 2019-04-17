Overloaded pickup truck in Khon Kaen

Dangerous overloaded pickup truck in Khon Kaen district. Photo: mohigan.

News

348 People Killed on 6 Days of Songkran Travel Week

By TN / April 17, 2019

BANGKOK, April 17 (TNA) – The government’s Road Safety Operation Center reported there were 3,068 traffic accidents in which 348 people were killed during six days of the dangerous Songkran travel week (April 11-17).

Apart from the death toll, the accidents also injured 3,176 people. No one was killed in traffic accidents in the five provinces of Trang, Phangnga, Mae Hong Son, Sukhothai and Ang Thong.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

