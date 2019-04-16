View of Lopburi city

2,232 Traffic Accidents Klled 237 People During Songkran Festival

April 16, 2019

BANGKOK, April 15 (TNA) –The government’s Road Safety Operation Center reported that from April 11 to 14 there were 2,232 traffic accidents which killed 237 people and injured 2,322 others.

On April 14 alone there were 567 traffic accidents which killed 59 people and injured 598 others. Drink-driving was the most common cause of the accidents, resulting in 42.86% of all incidents while speeding caused 25.40% of all accidents.

