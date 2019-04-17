Briton injured by knife-wielding Thai wife in Pattaya

A Thai woman severely injured her British husband with a knife following a quarrel at their rented room in Pattaya early on Tuesday, police said.
After being alerted of the incident at 6.30am, police and rescue workers rushed to the Pandia Apartment on Soi Bua Khao of South Pattaya in Chon Buri’s Bang Lamung district.
Full story: The Nation
By The Nation
