Brit, 58, found dead in Patong hotel room





PHUKET: Police at this stage do not suspect foul play in the death of a 58-year-old British man whose body found in a Patong hotel room this morning (Apr 16).

Rescue workers from the Kusoldharm Foundation were called to the scene, the You and Me House on Phra Baramee Rd, at 8:46am.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

By Eakkapop Thongtub

The Phuket News

