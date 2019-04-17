Rear view of a Toyota ambulance in Chiang Mai

Rear view of a Toyota ambulance in Chiang Mai, Photo: Love Krittaya.

Phuket

Brit, 58, found dead in Patong hotel room

By TN / April 17, 2019

PHUKET: Police at this stage do not suspect foul play in the death of a 58-year-old British man whose body found in a Patong hotel room this morning (Apr 16).

Rescue workers from the Kusoldharm Foundation were called to the scene, the You and Me House on Phra Baramee Rd, at 8:46am.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

By Eakkapop Thongtub
The Phuket News

Tags: , ,

