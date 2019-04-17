Gangs brawl at public hospital in Prachuap Khiri Khan





PRACHUAP KHIRI KHAN: Six men were hurt late Monday night as two rival gangs brawled outside a public hospital in Bang Saphan Noi district where a man was being treated after an earlier fight between the gangs.

Bang Saphan Noi Hospital erupted in chaos when the brawl started in front of the emergency room. The incident occurred shortly after one gang member was sent to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries suffered in an earlier fight at a restaurant on Bang Saphan-Nong Hadthai Road in Bang Saphan Noi district.

Full story: Bangkok Post

CHAIWAT SATYAEM

BANGKOK POST

