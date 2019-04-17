Hua Hin District in Prachuap Khiri Khan province

Hua Hin District in Prachuap Khiri Khan province. Photo: Josef Knecht.

South

Gangs brawl at public hospital in Prachuap Khiri Khan

By TN / April 17, 2019

PRACHUAP KHIRI KHAN: Six men were hurt late Monday night as two rival gangs brawled outside a public hospital in Bang Saphan Noi district where a man was being treated after an earlier fight between the gangs.

Bang Saphan Noi Hospital erupted in chaos when the brawl started in front of the emergency room. The incident occurred shortly after one gang member was sent to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries suffered in an earlier fight at a restaurant on Bang Saphan-Nong Hadthai Road in Bang Saphan Noi district.

Full story: Bangkok Post

CHAIWAT SATYAEM
BANGKOK POST

