Missing Thai Teen Found Dead in Tokyo





BANGKOK — A 14-year-old Thai boy was found dead in Tokyo hours after his family reported him missing while on holiday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Wednesday.

The police have yet to confirm the cause of Tien Sookhananonsawat’s death, a ministry spokeswoman said in a statement. However, his mother posted online that Tien died in an accident.

Full story: khaosodenglish.com

By Teeranai Charuvastra

Khaosod English

Share this article

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.



