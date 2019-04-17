Missing Thai Teen Found Dead in Tokyo

BANGKOK — A 14-year-old Thai boy was found dead in Tokyo hours after his family reported him missing while on holiday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Wednesday.
The police have yet to confirm the cause of Tien Sookhananonsawat’s death, a ministry spokeswoman said in a statement. However, his mother posted online that Tien died in an accident.
Full story: khaosodenglish.com
By Teeranai Charuvastra
Khaosod English
