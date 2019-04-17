Crowd in downtown Tokyo

Crowd in downtown Tokyo. Photo: Poppy.

Asia

Missing Thai Teen Found Dead in Tokyo

By TN / April 17, 2019

BANGKOK — A 14-year-old Thai boy was found dead in Tokyo hours after his family reported him missing while on holiday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Wednesday.

The police have yet to confirm the cause of Tien Sookhananonsawat’s death, a ministry spokeswoman said in a statement. However, his mother posted online that Tien died in an accident.

Full story: khaosodenglish.com

By Teeranai Charuvastra
Khaosod English

Tags: , ,

