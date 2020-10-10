Bangkok’s Gold Line Monorail to Start Running in December

Bangkok’s Gold Line Monorail to Start Running in December1 min read
BANGKOK, October 9 (TNA) – A new Bangkok monorail line is expected to start running in December, connecting landmarks and government offices along the Chao Phraya River.
The 1.72-km monorail linking Krung Thon Buri skytrain station to Klong San district office is the first phase of Bangkok Mass Transit System (BTS) Gold Line. The system uses rubber-tyred and self-driving electric trains; therefore, it produces lower noise and vibration.
TNA