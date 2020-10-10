October 11, 2020

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Bangkok’s Gold Line Monorail to Start Running in December

1 min read
20 hours ago TN
Bangkok's Gold Line Monorail to Start Running in December 2

Bombardier Innovia APM 300 at Bangkok Gold line. Photo: Oum13928. CC BY-SA 4.0.


BANGKOK, October 9 (TNA) – A new Bangkok monorail line is expected to start running in December, connecting landmarks and government offices along the Chao Phraya River.

The 1.72-km monorail linking Krung Thon Buri skytrain station to Klong San district office is the first phase of Bangkok Mass Transit System (BTS) Gold Line. The system uses rubber-tyred and self-driving electric trains; therefore, it produces lower noise and vibration.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

Bangkok's Gold Line Monorail to Start Running in December 3

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Public may pay respect to statue of late King Bhumibol on October 13th at the Grand Palace

20 hours ago TN
1 min read

Myanmar workers accuse woman of B7m passport, visa services fraud

2 days ago TN
1 min read

Drunk cabbie attacks car with knife in Nonthaburi

3 days ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

Phuket Thai-Canadian model Amanda Obdam crowned Miss Universe Thailand

6 mins ago TN
1 min read

Thai soldier returning from South Sudan among 2 new virus cases

17 mins ago TN
1 min read

At least 20 killed and 30 injured in a bus-train collision in Chachoengsao

22 mins ago TN
1 min read

Police to negotiate with October 14 protesters

32 mins ago TN

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close