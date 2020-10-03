October 3, 2020

First Lot of Monorail Trains Arrived at the Laem Chabang Port

Container truck at Laem Chabang Port, Chonburi

Container truck at Laem Chabang Port, Chonburi province. Photo: Cpl. Wesley Timm / United States Marines Corps.


CHON BURI, Oct 2 (TNA) — The first two monorail trains that will run on Pink and Yellow Lines in greater Bangkok were received at the Laem Chabang port today as the two lines were set to start operation in two years.

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha and executives of the Transport Ministry, the Interior Ministry and the Metropolitan Rapid Transit Authority ceremonially accepted the trains on Thursday.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

