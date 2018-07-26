Missing Udon Thani teen found dead





A twin son went missing after riding his motorcycle last Friday before he was found dead in roadside grass on Thursday morning.

The Ban Phue police were alerted to the death of Yutthasart Jampathong, 18, at a curve on the Ban Phue-Ban Khaor road in Moo 3 village in Tambon Ban Phue of Udon Thani’s Ban Phue district.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

