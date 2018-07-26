Bangkok-Nakhon Ratchasima: High-speed rail bidding plans on track





Bidding on the construction contract for the second section of the 252.35-km Bangkok to Nakhon Ratchasima Thai-Chinese high-speed rail project will take place in August as planned.

The 11-km second section is one of four in the first phase of an overall project that will see a second phase stretch from Nakhon Ratchasima to Nong Khai.

BANGKOK POST REPORTERS

