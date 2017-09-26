Bangkok-Korat high speed rail project to break ground in November

BANGKOK, 25th September 2017 (NNT) – The Ministry of Transport expects the construction of the first stretch of the Bangkok – Nakhon Ratchasima high speed rail project to commence in November.

The deputy Transport Ministry’s Permanent Secretary said the first stretch of the Bangkok – Nakhon Ratchasima route will be built over 3.5 kilometers. The project will be implemented by the State Railway of Thailand in cooperation with China.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Tanakorn Sangiam,

Rewriter: tewit kemtong

National News Bureau Of Thailand