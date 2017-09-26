Tuesday, September 26, 2017
Over 3,000 prison inmates found to have TB

Central Prison in Ratchaburi
In an examination of inmates at 143 prisons nationwide, carried out jointly by the Disease Control Department and the Corrections Department this year, 3,368 inmates were found to have contracted tuberculosis (TB).

Jedsada Chokdamrongsuk, director-general of the Disease Control Department, said the examination was conducted under a campaign to eliminate TB between 2017-2021 in high-risk groups including prison inmates, elderly people with chronic diseases, and HIV patients.

