Saturday, August 26, 2017
Home > News > Thailand aims to be tuberculosis free by 2030

Thailand aims to be tuberculosis free by 2030

Vajira Hospital in Bangkok
TN News 0

BANGKOK, 26th August 2017 (NNT) – Thailand is determined to become a tuberculosis free society by 2030.

Citing a World Health Organization report issued in 2012, Public Health Minister Dr Piyasakol Sakolsatayadorn said today there were 8.6 million new tuberculosis cases around the world and 2.5 million of all cases were reported in Southeast Asia. To make matters worse, up to 1.3 million patients have already succumbed to the disease.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Thammarat Thadaphrom,
Rewriter: Rodney McNeil
National News Bureau Of Thailand

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the best and most trusted newspapers in Thailand in one place.

Related Articles

Breaking News

Some senators ‘met Thaksin’

Breaking News

Elephants celebrate Thai Elephant Day with giant fruit cake

Breaking News

Foreign Ministry seeks to help Thai crew on vessel seized by Somali pirates

Leave a Reply