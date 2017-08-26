Thailand aims to be tuberculosis free by 2030

BANGKOK, 26th August 2017 (NNT) – Thailand is determined to become a tuberculosis free society by 2030.

Citing a World Health Organization report issued in 2012, Public Health Minister Dr Piyasakol Sakolsatayadorn said today there were 8.6 million new tuberculosis cases around the world and 2.5 million of all cases were reported in Southeast Asia. To make matters worse, up to 1.3 million patients have already succumbed to the disease.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Thammarat Thadaphrom,

Rewriter: Rodney McNeil

National News Bureau Of Thailand