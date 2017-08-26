Finance Ministry to issue welfare cards next month

BANGKOK, 26th August 2017 (NNT) – Registered low-wage earners will receive their social welfare cards in the third week of September, according to the Ministry of Finance.

Finance Minister Apisak Tantivorawong said today the ministry will propose a series of assistance measures for low-income earners to the cabinet in the next 1-2 weeks. At present, 11 million people out of 14 million applications are qualified for the special welfare.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Thammarat Thadaphrom,

Rewriter: Rodney McNeil

National News Bureau Of Thailand