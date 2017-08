PATTAYA: The first tunnel has officially opened in this beach resort city to help alleviate traffic jams in the Pattaya Klang area.

The four-lane tunnel runs for 420 metres beneath the Pattaya Klang intersection. With an overall length of 1.9 kilometres, the project took three years to build and cost 840 million baht.

Full story: Bangkok Post

CHAIYOT PUPATTANAPONG

BANGKOK POST