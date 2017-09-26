Tuesday, September 26, 2017
Three Passengers Removed from Egypt Air Plane in Paris after Bomb Alert

EgyptAir Airbus A320
TEHRAN (Tasnim) – French authorities have removed three passengers from an Egypt Air plane in Paris prior to its departure for Cairo, following claims that one of the passengers was overheard talking on the phone about a bomb on board, Al-Ahram Arabic website reported on Monday.

An official source at Egypt Air said that flight MS800 arrived safely at Cairo International Airport early on Monday morning, having been delayed by seven-and-a-half hours due to the incident.

Prior to takeoff from Charles de Gaulle Airport in Paris, two passengers reported to the captain that they had overheard another passenger mention a bomb while speaking on the phone.

The captain informed French authorities who took the plane to the cargo area for an inspection of the luggage.

The three passengers involved were taken into custody and the aircraft was finally allowed to depart after a delay of several hours.

The Airbus A330-300 was scheduled to depart from at 4 pm on Sunday afternoon, but its departure was delayed until 11:30 pm, arriving in Cairo at 3:40 am on Monday.

French authorities have not provided a detailed account of the incident.

Full story: tasnimnews.com

Tasnim News Agency

