Palestinian gunman kills 3 at Israeli settlement in West Bank

A Palestinian opened fire on Israeli guards and Border Police forces outside the entrance to a settlement in the occupied Palestinian territory (oPt) early Thursday morning, killing three. The gunman was shot, and died of his wounds.

The incident took place outside Har Adar, an Israeli settlement near Jerusalem in the West Bank.

The three Israelis killed include one Border Police officer, named as First Sgt. Solomon Gabariya, and two private guards. A fourth individual is reported wounded.

The Palestinian assailant was named in local media as Nimr Jamal, a 37-year-old father-of-four from Beit Surik, in the occupied West Bank. Israeli media said Jamal had no record of ‘security offenses’.

According to various reports, the Palestinian approached a guard post outside the settlement around 7am, before opening fire with a pistol. The attack occurred at the rear entrance to the settlement where Palestinian labourers with work permits enter.

Full story: middleeastmonitor.com

Middle East Monitor