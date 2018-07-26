Thai Police motorcycle
Pattaya

Pattaya police do nothing after infirm Russian woman robbed of phones in her own home

By TN / July 26, 2018

Locals have complained about the lazy Pattaya police after an elderly Russian woman was robbed of two phones.

Now they have gone on social media to try and get the criminal arrested themselves.

Full story: Thaivisa News

Thaivisa / Sanook

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Share this article

Tags: , ,

You may also like

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close