Phuket: Unauthorized crocodile owners to report themselves by Aug 10





PHUKET, 26th July 2018 (NNT) – Owners of crocodiles in Phuket province are required to register with the provincial authorities before August 10th, 2018, or they would face legal action.

The Governor of Phuket, Norapat Plodthong, said on Thursday (July 26th) that the province has issued an announcement notifying crocodile owners who have yet to register with the authorities to report themselves to Phuket Provincial Fisheries Office before August 10th, following sightings of a crocodile near the province’s popular beach, posing concerns for the safety of the general public and tourists.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Tanakorn Sangiam,

Rewriter: Praphorn Praphornkul

National News Bureau of Thailand

