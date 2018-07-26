Phromthep Cape in Phuket
Phuket still plagued by surf danger as tourists’ lives threatened

By TN / July 26, 2018

PHUKET: MaAnn Samran, Chief of the Cherng Talay Tambon Administration Organisation (OrBorTor) today provided no defence for the inaction of lifeguards while a tourist was being overwhelmed by dangerous surf at Surin Beach on Monday (July 23), leaving the tourist to be rescued by a local surfer and a “hero” French tourist.

Instead, four days after the incident, Mr MaAnn this morning (July 26) confirmed he was aware of the incident, and offered, “We are still investigating what happened, why the lifeguards did not help.”

