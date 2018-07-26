Surat Thani: Orchard owner shoots dead alleged durian thief in tree

SURAT THANI: A man was shot dead by a durian grower while allegedly stealing the pricey fruit from his orchard on Wednesday night.
The shooting occurred around 10.40pm at a two-rai durian orchard that belongs to Sukhon Sutthirak, 56, in tambon Kradae in Kanchanadit district.
