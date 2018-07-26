Surat Thani: Orchard owner shoots dead alleged durian thief in tree





SURAT THANI: A man was shot dead by a durian grower while allegedly stealing the pricey fruit from his orchard on Wednesday night.

The shooting occurred around 10.40pm at a two-rai durian orchard that belongs to Sukhon Sutthirak, 56, in tambon Kradae in Kanchanadit district.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Share this article