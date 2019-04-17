ANA aircraft at Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Airport

ANA aircraft at Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Airport. Photo: Alec BHX/KKC.

Bangkok

Cabinet approves 3rd runway at Suvarnabhumi airport

By TN / April 17, 2019

The Thai cabinet today approved the construction of a third runway at Suvarnabhumi international airport as part of the country’s ambition to become the aviation hub of ASEAN.

The 21.7 billion baht project will increase the combined capacity of Suvarnabhumi international airport’s runways to 94 arrivals and departures per hour from the current 64, said Lt-Gen Weerachon Sukonthapatipak, deputy government spokesman.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

