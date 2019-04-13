Patong fire damage estimated at B60mn





PHUKET: The fire that broke out on the Patong beach road last night gutted nine four-storey units and caused about B60 million in damage, police have estimated.

No deaths or injuries were reported from the fire, though many people evacuated from the scene were treated for smoke inhalation, The Phuket News was told.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

The Phuket News

