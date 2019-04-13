Firefighters in action

Firefighters in action. Photo: skeeze (Pixabay).

Phuket

Patong fire damage estimated at B60mn

By TN / April 13, 2019

PHUKET: The fire that broke out on the Patong beach road last night gutted nine four-storey units and caused about B60 million in damage, police have estimated.

No deaths or injuries were reported from the fire, though many people evacuated from the scene were treated for smoke inhalation, The Phuket News was told.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

By Eakkapop Thongtub
The Phuket News

Share this article


Tags: , ,

Recommended for you

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close