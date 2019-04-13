About 1,000 Vehicles Seized in Anti Drunk Driving Campaign





BANGKOK, April 13 (TNA) – In an attempt to enforce law on ‘No Drunk Driving campaign during the annual Songkran Festival or Thailand’s traditional New Year, police nationwide have seized 991 vehicles during the past two days, said Col Sirichan Ngathong, a deputy spokeswoman of National Council for Peace and Order.

Authorities seized 712 motorcycles and 279 cars on Thursday and Friday. They seized 5,229 driving licenses and took legal actions against 31,392 alleged offenders during the period, said the deputy spokeswoman.

