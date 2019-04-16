ISUZU songthaew in Rayong

Isuzu NKR songthaew in Rayong. Photo: Ilya Plekhanov.

South

Belgian pensioner viciously murdered in Rayong

By TN / April 16, 2019

A 67 year old Belgian man has been found murdered in bed in Nern Phra sub-district of Muang district, Rayong.

Named only as “Gay” he was found face down on the bed in his bedroom on Sunday. When turned over forensics found his left eye had been attacked and was almost detached from the socket.

Full story: Thai Visa News

Thai Visa / Sanook

Share this article


Tags: , ,

Recommended for you

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close