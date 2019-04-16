Belgian pensioner viciously murdered in Rayong





A 67 year old Belgian man has been found murdered in bed in Nern Phra sub-district of Muang district, Rayong.

Named only as “Gay” he was found face down on the bed in his bedroom on Sunday. When turned over forensics found his left eye had been attacked and was almost detached from the socket.

