Israel converts historical mosque into a bar and events hall

The Israeli municipality in Safed has turned Al-Ahmar Mosque into a bar and events hall, Al-Quds Al-Arabi reported yesterday.
As one of the most historical mosques in the Arab city, which was occupied by the Jewish gangs in 1948, the building was first turned into a Jewish school, then into a centre for Likud’s elections campaigns and then into a clothes warehouse before finally being converted into a nightclub.
The London-based newspaper reported that the mosque was turned to a bar and wedding hall by an firm affiliated to the Israeli municipality. Its name was changed from Al-Ahmar Mosque to Khan Al-Ahmar.
Full story: middleeastmonitor.com
Middle East Monitor
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.
Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.
Recommended for you
-
Indonesian Election: Muslim Parties Seen Losing Votes
-
Magnitude 6.8 Earthquake Triggers Tsunami Alert South of Indonesia
-
Netanyahu Seeks Fifth Term as Voting in Israeli Election Underway
-
Duterte Threatens Beijing With ‘Suicide Missions’ Amid S China Sea Spat
-
At least 18 Wounded in Bomb Explosion in Southern Philippines, Officials Say