Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris Engulfed in Flames: What is Known so Far

A massive fire broke out at the iconic Notre Dame Cathedral in the centre of the French capital on Monday.
On Monday evening social media users started to post footage of an intense fire engulfing the medieval Catholic cathedral, Notre Dame, which is situated in the centre of Paris. The fire reportedly began at around 6:50 pm local time, according to the Paris fire department. AFP reported that the fire may have been started accidentally during renovation work underway inside the cathedral.
A Sputnik France stream of the situation showed the fire continuing to burn out of control as of 7:45 pm local time.
Full story: sputniknews.com
Sputnik International
The left bell tower is on fire. pic.twitter.com/c4RIRItUdx
— Shiv Malik (@shivmalik) April 15, 2019
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.
Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.
Recommended for you
-
2,232 Traffic Accidents Klled 237 People During Songkran Festival
-
HM the King Is Concerned About Traffic Accidents, Losses in Songkran Holiday
-
Princess Chulabhorn recovering well after cataract surgery, back pain treatment
-
Songkran death toll increases to 105 in two days
-
About 1,000 Vehicles Seized in Anti Drunk Driving Campaign