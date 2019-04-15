Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris Engulfed in Flames: What is Known so Far





A massive fire broke out at the iconic Notre Dame Cathedral in the centre of the French capital on Monday.

On Monday evening social media users started to post footage of an intense fire engulfing the medieval Catholic cathedral, Notre Dame, which is situated in the centre of Paris. The fire reportedly began at around 6:50 pm local time, according to the Paris fire department. AFP reported that the fire may have been started accidentally during renovation work underway inside the cathedral.

A Sputnik France stream of the situation showed the fire continuing to burn out of control as of 7:45 pm local time.

The left bell tower is on fire. pic.twitter.com/c4RIRItUdx — Shiv Malik (@shivmalik) April 15, 2019

