Street in Rayong

Ban Phe street in Rayong Province. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

Korean Accused of Dismembering Compatriot in Rayong

By TN / January 24, 2019

RAYONG — A South Korean man was arrested early Thursday on suspicion of allegedly murdering and dismembering a compatriot in Rayong province earlier this week.

The Crime Suppression Division said the man, identified as Gim Hyeonjun, turned himself in to the South Korean Embassy, which brought him to the Thai authorities at about 1am this morning. Police said he confessed to be an accessory in the killing of Choi Myunghoon, whose remains were found Monday stuffed in bags hidden in a forested part of Rayong City.

By Jintamas Saksornchai
Khaosod English

