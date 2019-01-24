Amazing view of the sea in Phuket

Amazing view of the sea in Phuket. Photo: Mussi Katz / flickr.

Phuket

Police vow to track down tourist over starfish

By TN / January 24, 2019

PHUKET: Chalong Police today confirmed they were tracking down the tourist caught walking along Chalong Pier yesterday (Jan 22) with a starfish in a plastic bag.

The news broke after tour guide and local marine-life conservationist Khanchit Klingklip, also known by his online moniker “Seaman Freeman”, posted photos of the tourist carrying the starfish on the Healthy Reefs Club Line group yesterday evening.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

By Tanyaluk Sakoot
The Phuket News

