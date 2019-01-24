Police vow to track down tourist over starfish





PHUKET: Chalong Police today confirmed they were tracking down the tourist caught walking along Chalong Pier yesterday (Jan 22) with a starfish in a plastic bag.

The news broke after tour guide and local marine-life conservationist Khanchit Klingklip, also known by his online moniker “Seaman Freeman”, posted photos of the tourist carrying the starfish on the Healthy Reefs Club Line group yesterday evening.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

By Tanyaluk Sakoot

The Phuket News

Share this article

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.



