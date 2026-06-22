Nine Foreign Nationals Rescued From Myanmar-bound Van

TAK, Thailand — Police in Tak province have intercepted a van and rescued nine foreign nationals who were being trafficked toward the Thai-Myanmar border, following a dramatic tip-off from a former cyber scam compound victim currently residing in Dubai. The successful intervention has led to the arrest of the driver and the detention of the migrants, shedding light on the ongoing human trafficking pipelines that supply labor to illicit call centers across the border.

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The rescue operation was initiated after authorities received urgent intelligence from a former victim of a notorious call-center scam syndicate. The individual, who had escaped the operations and was now in Dubai, alerted police after receiving desperate messages from the trapped foreigners. The migrants were pleading for help, reporting that they were being held against their will inside a van that was actively en route to the border. Acting swiftly on the tip-off, law enforcement officers set up an interception and successfully stopped the vehicle before it could cross into Myanmar.

Upon searching the van, police identified the driver as 31-year-old Than Zaw Tun, a Myanmar national. Inside the vehicle, officers discovered the nine trapped migrants, comprising four Nigerians, two Indians, one Cameroonian, one Ugandan, and one Vietnamese national. An initial inspection of the group revealed that their immigration statuses varied; some individuals possessed no travel documents whatsoever, while others had entered Thailand illegally by traversing natural, unregulated border crossings.

During questioning, the driver confessed to transporting the group under the direct instructions of a human trafficking recruiter known only as “Ko Yae.” The driver admitted that he communicated with the recruiter via the encrypted messaging application Telegram and was paid a fee of 2,000 baht per person to deliver the migrants to Tak province. From there, the victims were scheduled to be smuggled across the border into Myanmar, where they would likely be forced to work in the region’s rampant cyber scam compounds.

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Following the interception, legal proceedings were swiftly initiated against all parties involved. The nine foreign nationals were formally charged with illegal entry and unlawful residence in the Kingdom. Than Zaw Tun was charged with the severe offenses of assisting, concealing, and transporting illegal migrants.

The incident underscores the persistent and evolving tactics used by transnational crime syndicates to lure and traffic vulnerable foreign nationals into forced labor operations in Southeast Asia. Law enforcement agencies are now leveraging the information gathered from the driver and the digital communications to track down the recruiter “Ko Yae” and dismantle the broader smuggling network responsible for the trafficking operation.

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As the investigation continues, authorities are working to coordinate with international partners to verify the identities of the rescued migrants and arrange for their repatriation or proper legal processing.

-Thailand News (TN)