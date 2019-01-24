Thailand to have election on March 24





The Election Commission has set Sunday, March 24 as the date for the long-awaited general election.

The commission made the decision during an urgently-called meeting only hours after the Royal Decree on election of members of Parliament was promulgated this morning.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

