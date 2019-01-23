Flag of HM King Maha Vajiralongkorn

Royal decree for election published, EC must set date

By TN / January 23, 2019

His Majesty the King on Wednesday issued a royal decree for a general election, which took immediate effect, and the Election Commission can now set a date for the polls.

The decree, countersigned by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha and published in the Royal Gazette on Wednesday, requires that the chairman of the Election Commission implement it.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

