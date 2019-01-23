Haze in Thailand

Haze in Thailand. Photo: Youtube.

Chiang Mai

Chiang Mai Shrouded in Haze

January 23, 2019

CHIANG MAI, Jan 23 (TNA) – The northern province of Chiang Mai has been shrouded in haze as the tiny dust particles have increased to an unhealthy level in many areas.

Haze can be seen from Doi Suthep, a scenic point on the mountain, overlooking the Chiang Mai city.

TNA

