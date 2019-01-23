Chiang Mai Shrouded in Haze





CHIANG MAI, Jan 23 (TNA) – The northern province of Chiang Mai has been shrouded in haze as the tiny dust particles have increased to an unhealthy level in many areas.

Haze can be seen from Doi Suthep, a scenic point on the mountain, overlooking the Chiang Mai city.

TNA

