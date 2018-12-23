Thai traffic officer in Chinatown

Bangkok campaigns to reduce dust particle pollution

BANGKOK, 23rd December 2018 (NNT) – All 50 districts of Bangkok launched a dust control campaign on Saturday to improve air quality.

Deputy Secretary-General to the Prime Minister for Political Affairs, Puttipong Punnakanta, in his capacity as Government Spokesperson, said the prime minister, General Prayut Chan-o-cha, has instructed the Ministry of Natural Resources and the Environment, the Ministry of Public Health, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA), and related agencies to draft long-terms solutions to air pollution in the capital city.

