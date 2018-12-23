Elephants join search for 2-year-old Myanmar boy missing for 6 days in Suphan Buri sugarcane plantation





Four elephants were this morning employed to help some 300 police, military personnel, local administration officials and private rescue workers in a massive search for a two-yearขold Myanmar boy who has gone missing in a thick sugarcane plantation in U-Thong district of the central province of Suphan Buri for almost a week.

Besides the four elephants, a police helicopter, drones, sniffer dogs and frogmen have also been mobilized to look for Tsu Loe-piew, the son of a couple of Myanmar migrant workers who have been working as sugarcane cutters in the plantation in Tambon Sapung Lan.

