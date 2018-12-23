Norwegian Girl, Butchered in Morocco, Shared a Pro-Muslim Clip

The bodies of two backpackers, Maren Ueland from Norway and Louisa Vesterager Jespersen from Sweden, were found in a popular tourist destination in the Atlas Mountains with knife wounds to the neck. Later, a video emerged online with the suspected killers pledging allegiance to Daesh.
The reports about Maren Ueland, the 28-year-old Norwegian killed in the mountains of Morocco, sharing a post with a video shaming Islamophobia emerged on the website Morocco World News. The outlet has published a print-screen of her Facebook page (apparently deleted now), showing the young woman sharing a post with a pro-Islam video as long ago as 2015. The clip titled Never judge people by their appearance was posted by Sanaullah Mojaddedi.
Full story: sputniknews.com
Sputnik International
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.
Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.
Recommended for you
-
National Alcoholic Beverage Policy Committee to enforce law during New Year festival
-
Democrats unveils economic policy aimed at helping farmers and labourers
-
HM the Queen in hospital for physical checkup
-
Supachai warns Thailand to prepare for a slowdown in global economy
-
Democrats doubt Prayut’s capacity to solve key issues