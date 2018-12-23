Norwegian Girl, Butchered in Morocco, Shared a Pro-Muslim Clip





The bodies of two backpackers, Maren Ueland from Norway and Louisa Vesterager Jespersen from Sweden, were found in a popular tourist destination in the Atlas Mountains with knife wounds to the neck. Later, a video emerged online with the suspected killers pledging allegiance to Daesh.

The reports about Maren Ueland, the 28-year-old Norwegian killed in the mountains of Morocco, sharing a post with a video shaming Islamophobia emerged on the website Morocco World News. The outlet has published a print-screen of her Facebook page (apparently deleted now), showing the young woman sharing a post with a pro-Islam video as long ago as 2015. The clip titled Never judge people by their appearance was posted by Sanaullah Mojaddedi.

