Officials seized 1,666 black bear claws from bus in Ayutthaya

By TN / January 23, 2019

Police and forest officials have seized 1,666 Asia black bear claws and arrested four men, including a Vietnamese and a Laotian, in a major bust of transnational wildlife carcass trafficking gang.

Acting on a tip-off that a large shipment of carcasses of protected wildlife species were to be sent to Laos on a bus on January 19, police and forest officials set up a roadblock in Wang Noi district of Ayutthaya province.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

